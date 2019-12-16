PIA introduces new scheme for passengers on international flights

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has introduced a new scheme to facilitate onboard passengers who are willing for class upgradation on international flights, ARY News reported on Monday.

A new scheme has been launched by PIA administration which would allow passengers for onboard class upgradation during international flights. A circular issued by PIA’s flight services department in this regards confirmed the immediate activation of the service with route-wise rates.

The circular, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, read that the initiative was taken in a bid to provide comfort to the passengers besides increasing revenue by introducing the series of steps including selling of bulkhead seats, pre-reserved seats and advance baggage purchase.

It said that the facility of onboard class upgradation is being introduced on all PIA flights with immediate effect. The airline’s flight services department also announced that class upgradation charges will be the same for adult and child, whereas, the service will be free for the infant.

The administration has also advised senior purser and other concerned officials to brief operating crew and ensure onboard compliance in accordance with the new direction.

From October this year, the administration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started the implementation of its business plan focusing the strategy to make the national entity into a profitable organisation.

The national flag-carrier increased its routes up to 13 and the number of flights to many countries to generate additional revenue, sources said.

In September, the federal government decided to add seven new aircraft to the fleet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) under the new business plan in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Seven new planes will be inducted in the fleet of the national flag-carrier in the latest move for reviving the state-owned entity, sources said, adding that two Airbus 320 planes will be included to the PIA’s fleet in October, whereas, five more aircraft will be acquired next year on dry lease which would increase the total number of planes to 37.

The fleet will be expanded to more than 45 planes within the period of four years, sources. Moreover, the administration of PIA also decided to introduce new routes which would be made possible through the addition of new aircraft.

