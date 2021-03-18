PIA all set to operate flights to Swat’s Saidu Sharif Airport

KARACHI: In order to promote tourism, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate flights to the Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat from March 26, ARY News reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed national flag carrier to operate flights to Saidu Sharif after 7 years.

CAA has finalized all arrangements at Saidu Sharif Airport after Pakistan International Airlines had written a letter to CAA requesting to make arrangements at the airport.

The national flag carrier will operate two flights from Lahore and Islamabad in a week. The first flight will leave for Saidu Sharif from Islamabad on March 26.

The airport was closed in 2014 owing to the precarious security situation.

Established in 1978, the airport used to handle two flights a day from Islamabad and Peshawar.

