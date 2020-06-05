PALPA protests salary cuts in PIA

KARACHI: Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) has protested the salary cuts in the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), calling it as an ‘unjust’ move by the administration, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PALPA spokesperson said in a statement that the 30 per cent deduction in airline pilots’ salaries were made without any reason and the future strategy was finalised in an emergency session.

‘Coronavirus pandemic is impacting airlines around the world. The airline employees and crew members are providing their services after risking their own lives. These employees have played a vital role to earn Rs8 billion profit for the administration.”

The association demanded PIA administration to immediately withdraw the decision of salary cuts.

Read: Top PIA officials announce voluntary cut in salaries amid losses

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had slashed salaries of its employees by up to 10-25 per cent as the national carrier was going tough times due to limited flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, the salaries of the employees whose annual gross pay is above Rs100,000 have been slashed by 10 per cent.

Similarly, those employees whose pay is above 300,000 will face up to 25 per cent salary cut.

The spokesperson said that the salary cut will not apply over grade1-4 employees. He said that the Aviation industry has suffered a lot due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

