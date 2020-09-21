PIA pilot’s house looted in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified dacoits on Monday looted house of a pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and made off with foreign currency, 10 tola gold, three precious watches and a car, ARY News reported.

According to police, the unidentified dacoits broke into the house of Pilot Adnan situated in DHA phase 4 today and took away a large amount of foreign currency, 10 tola gold, a car and other valuables from the house.

The pilot was not at home when the dacoits entered into his house, a police official said, adding that he was performing his official duty when the incident happened.

On being informed, the police reached at his house and launched investigations into the robbery.

SSP Sheraz Nazeer said that they have contacted the captain, adding that a formal FIR will be lodged after the pilot will return home.

Read More: 110 tola gold, cash robbed by armed men from a house in Karachi

Earlier on June 23, armed robbers had looted 110 tola gold and and cash amounting to a total of at least Rs125 million from a house in the vicinity of New Town police station.

According to details, five armed robbers had entered the residence and held its inhabitants at gun point while they looted the house.

The family who had been looted claimed that the robbers got away with 0.6 million rupees in cash along with an additional 3000 riyals.

