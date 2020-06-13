KARACHI: Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and local administration in the city are yet to complete a survey of the demolished homes, affected during Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident, to assess infrastructural losses as families continue to suffer, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the SBCA is yet to complete the survey of the damaged buildings of Model Town area where the ill-fated PIA plane crashed. The incident had claimed lives of 97 people onboard as two of them miraculously survived the crash.

“The process is being delayed due to a slow progress being made by the SBCA and city administration officials,” they said.

The families of the affected homes in meantime had to stay at hotels provided by the national flag carrier or at the residences of their relatives for last 21 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had promised to provide money to the families whose homes are being destroyed due to the plane crash incident.

Read More: Cockpit, landing gear of crashed PIA plane pulled out from residential buildings

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that compensation money will be given to the affected families due to the destruction of their houses at the crash site.

He detailed that the plane had crashed in a civilian residential area and 16 houses were damaged. The government distributed Rs1 million compensation money among 82 affected families, he added.

“All institutions had jointly conducted rescue and relief activities after the plane crash, as well as the local residents living around the crash site”

Comments

comments