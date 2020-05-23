PIA plane crash claims lives of four members of a family

KARACHI: Tragic Pakistan International Airlines’ plane crash claimed lives of four members of a family, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A passenger named Waqas Tariq along with his wife and two children was travelling to Karachi from Lahore on the ill-fated PIA aircraft that crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport.

The deceased kids were aged between seven and ten. According to a relative of the deceased family, Waqas was heading to Karachi to celebrate ‘Roza Kushai’ of his daughter and birthday of his son.

97 passengers on board a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) passenger plane were killed when it crashed into a residential neighborhood of Karachi, while two of the passengers miraculously survived.

The PIA plane had made multiple approaches to land at Karachi airport on Friday when it came down among houses.

The national carrier’s flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony area in Malir, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.

