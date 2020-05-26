KARACHI: The spokesperson of the Pakistan International Airlines said on Tuesday that the cockpit voice recorder of the ill-fated PK-8303 was not recovered so far, ARY News reported.

The voice recorder which is installed in the rear side of the aircraft was not found by the investigators as yet, said the PIA spokesperson, adding that it is suspected that the voice recorder was dropped far from the crash site as the aircraft’s tail hit the ground first.

The investigators have expanded the searching area to find out the missing voice recorder. The spokesperson appealed the residents not to put any part of the plane inside their houses. The citizens were also advised to immediately hand over the aircraft’s piece to the officials, investigation team or Rangers’ personnel.

Read: ‘Voice data recorder’ of crashed PIA plane found

Moreover, the process to identify the martyrs of the crashed plane was continued as the forensic investigation team of the Lahore’s University of Health Science identified three more people.

The forensic experts have identified overall four persons within 36 hours through matching their records of dental treatment.

On May 22, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board had crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials confirmed the national flag carrier’s flight PK-8303 that was flying from Lahore to Karachi crashed in Model Colony. The plane crashed moments before expected landing at the Karachi airport.

