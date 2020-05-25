‘Voice data recorder’ of crashed PIA plane found   

KARACHI: Investigations team have found the ‘voice date recorder’ from the Pakistan International Airlines plane (PIA) that crashed on Friday, killing at least 97 passengers and crew members, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the voice data recorder of the PIA flight PK-8303 was found at the crash site in Karachi on Monday. The black box and the voice data recorder will be handed over to a team of Airbus to determine the cause of the plane crash.

The team of Airbus will arrive in Karachi today to assist the investigation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 plane crash. The team of French experts will land at Karachi Airport on a special Airbus 338.

Earlier today, a seven-member investigation team of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had inspected the plane crash site.

The team will estimate the cost of loss and prepare report of the mishap. Damages to the nearby buildings and houses will also be examined with the help of latest equipment. The final report will be forwarded to the federal government.

Officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and local administration had also been present on the occasion.

