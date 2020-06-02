French experts download CVR, FDR data of crashed PIA plane

The experts of the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis (BEA) for Civil Aviation Safety have successfully downloaded data of cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-8303.

The French agency, BEA, confirmed on its Twitter account that the FDR and CVR data of the Airbus 320 aircraft was successfully downloaded over the request of Pakistan’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB). It added that the analysis of the recovered data is in progress which will continue this week.

⚠️@Airbus #A320 AP-BLD @Official_PIA / FDR & CVR data downloaded successfully by @BEA_Aero at Pakistan’s AAIB request / analysis of data in progress and will continue this week / Communication done after mutual concurrence.

(photos of CVR operations) pic.twitter.com/YWZDUm4xdA — BEA ✈️ 🚁🛩 🇫🇷 (@BEA_Aero) June 2, 2020

The decoding process of the cockpit voice recorder was also continued by the experts.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the Airbus experts started decoding flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that crashed near Karachi airport, claiming 97 lives.

The first coordination meeting of the experts with the Pakistani team was held in the company’s headquarters.

“The experts have begun examining the black box of the plane in fully-equipped Airbus lab,” it said adding that both parts of the black box are being decoded in the presence of Pakistani team.

Decoding the cockpit voice recorder will reveal important facts needed to ascertain the cause of the plane crash incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that an aircrafts investigative team of Pakistan left the country along with Airbus experts after they concluded the probe into the plane crash incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that an 11-member team of Airbus company comprising French experts completed its investigations at the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident on May 31.

