PIA plane crash: Sixteen residents provided accommodation in a hotel

KARACHI: Sixteen members of an affected family in Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) plane crash incident have been shifted to a private hotel, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The affectees were shifted to a private hotel located at Shahrai-e-Faisal on the orders of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Several houses were damaged when a PIA plane crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

It was learnt by ARY News that other affected families of the incident left for their relatives.

Meanwhile, the work to lift debris from the crash site has been stopped and it will resume after the visit of the investigation team, said the local police.

Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan along with authorities of the CAA is also expected to visit the site in a while.

Director General (DG) of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in his tweet, informed that rescue operation by Army, Rangers, and other social welfare organization was still underway.

Rescue Op in progress by Army Search & Rescue Team, Army troops, Rangers & social welfare orgs. 97 bodies recovered. 2 passengers survived. 25 affected houses cleared, their residents accommodated at various places with assistance of Civil Administration. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2020

He further informed that 25 damaged houses were cleared and their residents were accommodated at various places with assistance of civil administration.

