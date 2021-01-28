LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft will fly to Beijing to bring more than 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan, reported ARY News.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, the airline’s Boeing 777 plane will be used for the vaccine transportation.

Chief Operating Officer of the PIA retired Air Marshal Arshad Malik has green-lighted the PIA aircraft to fly to the Chinese capital to airlift o.5 million doses of Covid-19 jabs gifted to the country by China.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that China had promised to provide 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31.

In a video message after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Qureshi said China asked Islamabad to send an airplane to airlift the jabs.

“I want to give the nation the good news that China has promised to immediately provide 500,000 doses of vaccine to Pakistan by January 31,” he said.

