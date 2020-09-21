PIA raises fare for Saudi Arabia

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased airfares for those travelling from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the national flag carrier increased the Karachi- Madina one-way fare from Rs84,000 to Rs127,000 and Islamabad-Madina to Rs 133,000.

All the passengers travelling from Peshawar or Islamabad to Riyadh or Dammam will be charged Rs131,000. However, passengers travelling from Peshawar to Jeddah or Madina will be charged Rs133,000.

Sources said that PIA increased airfares to reduce the losses it is incurring due to leaving 25 per cent seats vacant at all the passenger planes as a precautionary against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier on September 18, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had approached Saudi authorities requesting permission to operate 28 more flights to Saudi Arabia in view of the increasing number of passengers intending to travel to the kingdom.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, the airline expected to get a nod of approval in a day or two. After possible approval, the PIA would increase its flight to the kingdom, he had said. He had said the PIA administration was in constant touch with Saudi authorities.

