PIA announces to pay six-month rent, rebuild houses damaged in plane crash

ISLAMABAD: In order to compensate the affected residents of Karachi’s Model Colony, where a Pakistan International Airlines plane had crashed on May 22, the national flag carrier on Friday announced to pay six-month rent and rebuild their houses, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, cheques of payment of rent for the six months will be distributed among the affected residents of Model Clooney during a ceremony on Sunday at PIA Training Center in Karachi.

In the second phase, PIA will rebuild the damaged houses after completion of the survey report, he added.

PIA will pay Rs30,00 per month as rent for 120 square yard house, Rs50,000 for 180 and 200 square yard houses, said the spokesperson.

Earlier on June 13, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and local administration in the city were yet to complete a survey of the demolished homes, affected during Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident, to assess infrastructural losses as families continued to suffer.

According to sources, the SBCA was yet to complete the survey of the damaged buildings of Model Town area where the ill-fated PIA plane crashed. The incident had claimed lives of 97 people onboard as two of them miraculously survived the crash.

“The process is being delayed due to a slow progress being made by the SBCA and city administration officials,” they had said.

