PIA announces to resume regular flight operations to UAE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to resume its regular flight operations to United Arab Emirates from Thursday, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the PIA said that the passengers can now travel from Pakistan to Dubai, Sharjah Abu Dhabi and Al Ain through the national airline.

He maintianed that previously PIA was operating one way relief flights to UAE to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in the emirates, but now, after obtaining persmissions, will operate regular flights for the convenience of passengers.

“Passengers can book their tickets through PIA Offices, corporate website and its travel agents,” he added.

However, passengers will be required to get their COVID -19 test done within 48 hours prior to fight departure and a negative test report would have to be presented at the time of check-in, the spokesperson said and added that they would also require to fill health declaration form available online.

Earlier on July 1, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had revised its decision to suspend flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for six months and allowed the national carrier to continue operating flights till July 3.

The renewed decision had been announced by the European Union aviation authority after the efforts of the foreign secretary who had immediately contacted ambassadors in all EU states after the suspension order for the PIA’s flight operation by EASA.

