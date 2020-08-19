PIA resumes meal service on domestic, Middle East flights

KARACHI: The national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its meal services on all domestic and foreign flights to Middle East states, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The national carrier’s flight service department issued a notification for cabin crew members regarding the latest decision to start pre-packed breakfast and snacks on all domestic and Middle East flights with effect from August 20.

PIA management had halted banned meal service in all domestic flights in March in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, whereas, the services were also halted for Middle East flights in May.

The decision had been taken in the best interest of the people and as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

For the ME flights, the national flag carrier, however, had continued provision of water and beverages, including soft drinks, juices, black/green tea and coffee to flyers.

Comments

comments