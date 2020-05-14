PIA schedules special flights for Saudi Arabia to lift stranded Pakistanis

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has released a schedule of special flights for Saudi Arabia to repatriate citizens stranded in the kingdom.

According to the schedule, the first flight will take off from Lahore on May 14 (today) for Riyadh to transport 250 countrymen.

The national flag-carrier will operate another special flights on May 16 for Medina to bring back 250 passengers. The flight will land at the Karachi airport.

Two more flights will be operated on May 18 and 21 from Faisalabad and Islamabad. The national airline is consistently serving the nationals trapped in foreign countries due to suspension of the flight operations following the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued a licence to private airline, SereneAir, to operate chartered flights in and outside Pakistan.

The spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that SereneAir had been permitted to operate domestic and international chartered flights.

After the issuance of the licence, SereneAir will be eligible to run chartered flights. According to CAA spokesperson, the licence issued to the airline validated till October 24 this year.

