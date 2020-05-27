Special flight with 148 passengers on board lands at Multan airport

MULTAN: A special flight carrying 148 stranded Pakistanis in Dubai landed at Multan airport on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), PK-8284, with 148 passengers on board landed at Multan airport.

Upon their arrival at the airport, the authorities have shifted 116 passengers to Labour Complex quarantine centre and 32 to a hotel.

One more special flight carrying nationals from Abu Dhabi will arrive in Multan at 10:30 pm today.

Earlier in the day, a flight of Qatar Airways landed at Islamabad International Airport carrying 251 Pakistanis stranded in Doha.

The Qatar Airways flight QR-632 was disinfected properly by the CAA staff and passengers were shifted to quarantine facility after screening and taking samples for the coronavirus tests.

The national airline is consistently serving the nationals trapped in foreign countries due to suspension of the flight operations following the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

