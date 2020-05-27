251 stranded Pakistani nationals land at Islamabad airport from Doha

ISLAMABAD: A flight of Qatar Airways on Wednesday landed at Islamabad International Airport carrying 251 Pakistanis stranded in Doha, ARY News reported.

The national airline is consistently serving the nationals trapped in foreign countries due to suspension of the flight operations following the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Qatar Airways flight QR-632 was disinfected properly by the CAA staff and passengers were shifted to quarantine facility after screening and taking samples for the coronavirus tests.

Till May 17, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had repatriated 43,900 people through 117 special flights, said the spokesperson of national flag carrier.

Read more: Pakistan partially resumes domestic flight operations after two months

According to details, PIA brought back more than 11,000 stranded Pakistanis through 69 special flights between April 1 to May 12, while 32,600 passengers were repatriated through 108 outbound flights.

The spokesperson had said in a statement that the nationals returned home through PIA special flights operated in Saudi Arabia, Canada, Turkey, Japan, Australia, USA, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK).

