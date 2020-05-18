Special flight from US lands at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A total of 250 passengers have arrived in Pakistan from the United States (US) through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported on Monday.

The nationals trapped in the US have returned home through a PIA special flight, PK-8712, which took fight from Washington Dulles Airport and later landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 7:00 pm.

The passengers have underwent coronavirus screening tests at the Lahore airport.

Later, the administration made arrangements for sending the passengers to the quarantine areas as a precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 30, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had been allowed to operate direct flights to the United States (US) for the first time in the country’s history.

Last week, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the PIA Air Mar­shal Arshad Malik had written a letter to the US ambassador and the State Department seeking permission to operate PIA special flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the US.

The permission had been granted by the US Transport Department on Pakistan’s request to repatriate its stranded citizens in the United States of America.

