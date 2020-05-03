PIA completes preparations for operating special flights in US

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has completed preparations to bring back stranded Pakistanis in the United States (US), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The American airport authority allocated slot for PIA special flights, whereas, the national airline also completed its preparations for operating 12 flights to the US.

PIA will operate 12 special flights to the US on different destinations including New York, Chicago and New Jersey to repatriate nationals.

The first flight will take off from Islamabad airport for Washington on May 12. The Boeing 777 aircraft will depart for America without carrying any passenger from Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the US transport department granted special permission to PIA for operating relief flights.

On April 29, the federal government had imposed the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 for smooth functioning of flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for a period of six months.

The latest order came into immediately effect after being notified by the Ministry of Interior in order to continue special flight operations amid coronavirus crisis.

The directives were issued to all classes of employment in the national flag-carrier for the maintenance of smooth functioning of flight operations, public safety and welfare of people, read the notification obtained by ARY News.

