Essential Services Act imposed for smooth functioning of flight operations

KARACHI: The federal government has imposed the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 for smooth functioning of flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for a period of six months, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The latest order came into immediately effect after being notified by the Ministry of Interior in order to continue special flight operations amid coronavirus crisis.

The directives were issued to all classes of employment in the national flag-carrier for the maintenance of smooth functioning of flight operations, public safety and welfare of people, read the notification obtained by ARY News.

The federal government took the decision to boost the pace of repatriation process through uninterrupted special flight operations in order to help stranded Pakistanis in foreign countries amid emergency situation arised due to coronavirus pandemic.

Following the imposition of the act, employees could not reject to perform duty, otherwise, the workers will face legal action by the concerned authorities.

It emerged that around 27,000 persons have returned home through at least 160 PIA flights so far and foreigners were also transported to their respective countries, whereas, thousands of nationals were still trapped in foreign countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik had announced to provide relief for the low grade airline employees during coronavirus pandemic.

The PIA CEO announced that there would be no deduction from the salaries of the PIA employees serving in group one to four. “The airline employees will also be provided with Iftari allowance,” he said.

Arshad Malik while lauding the PIA staffers who were performing their national duty in difficult times said that all staffers serving at the airports will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) soon.

