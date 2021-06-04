PIA staff returns cash, valuables to passenger who left it at airport

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff on Friday returned a bag containing gold ornaments, foreign currency, laptop and other valuables to its owner at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a passenger was traveling from Karachi to Lahore via Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-368 when he forgot his hand bag at the domestic lounge.

Meanwhile, Jinnah International Airport’s terminal manager found an abandoned hand bag at the lounge and informed the authorities about the bag. Later, the PIA officials managed contact with the passenger and handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

Read More: Staffer returns lost cash to passenger at Peshawar airport

Earlier on February 10, a porter had set an example of honesty after he returned a massive amount of foreign currency to a passenger at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to the details, a passenger, Badshah Khan, who had arrived at the Peshawar airport from Riyadh via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-9728, lost 16,000 riyals at the lounge.

The cash had been found by another passenger who informed the porter about the money. The cash had been handed over to the actual owner by the porter and the passenger at the airport.

