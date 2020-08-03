PIA terminates five more pilots over ‘bogus licences’  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday terminated five more pilots over possessing ‘bogus flying licences.’ ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by PIA, the national flag carrier has dismissed 63 employees, including fake or tampered degrees, breach of rules and prolonged absence during the month of July-2020.

Out of the 63 employees, 28 were sacked over allegedly possession fake or tempered degrees, 27 over prolonged and unauthorized absence, two over embezzlement, one for in efficiency, five pilots over bogus flying license.

However, four other employees were demoted over disobedience, three faced withholding of increment over violation of SOPs and over served letter of displeasure over supervisory negligence.

Earlier on July 13, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had dismissed 49 employees from service on the charges of possessing fake degrees and disciplinary issues during the last month.

According to a notification issued by the the national flag carrier, out of the 49 employees, 25 had been sacked for allegedly possessing fake or tempered degrees, 21 over prolonged absence, one for breach of applicable rules, two for disclosure of official information on social media and media.

However, two other employees of the national flag carrier had been demoted over breach of rules and one faced deduction of increments over his alleged absence from the place of duty.

