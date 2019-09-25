PIA reduces ticket prices for expats wanting to visit earthquake affectees

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reduces travel fares for overseas Pakistani’s trying to visit their loved ones affected by the recent earthquake in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s International carrier announced to reduce the ticket prices for passengers flying out from Britain to Pakistan in the wake of the natural calamity.

According to details, the price reduction was put in place in the spirit of humanity and to show solidarity with those adversely affected due to the natural disaster.

A 15% decrease has been made in the ticket prices for British-Pakistani’s.

The new prices have been approved and are in effect, the reduced ticket prices will continue till October 5, 2019.

The death toll from yesterday’s earthquake has risen to 37, with more than 500 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

While addressing a press conference in Muzzafarabad, Minister for State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri confirmed that 37 people have died, while 579 people injured as a result of the earthquake in AJK.

He further informed that at least 1619 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

The strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The reports from AJK’s Mirpur stated that deep cracks emerged on roads near Jatlan Canal situated in Upper Jhelum and several cars were overturned into it.

