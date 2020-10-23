ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate chartered flights to the United Kingdom (UK) and France with new Europen aeroplanes, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the sources, the PIA will operate flights for UK and France from October 30 with new Europen made aeroplanes.

Chartered flights using modern European aircraft will be operated from Islamabad to London, Lahore to London and Islamabad to Manchester, while directs flights will also be made operational from Islamabad and Lahore to France.

France’s GSA will operate chartered flights for Islamabad and Lahore airports from October 30 to January 29, 2021. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the CAA, health-related SOPs designed to contain coronavirus pandemic will be strictly implemented.

In line with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) decision, the United Kingdom (UK) Civil Aviation Authority had suspended the authorization for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate in the country earlier in June over the alleged fake licences scandal.

