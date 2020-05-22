PIA to operate special flight to Egypt on May 27

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate first special flight to Egypt to repatriate stranded Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per given schedule, PIA’s special flight will fly for Cairo on May 27 to bring back stranded nationals in Egypt. The aircraft will fly back to Karachi with almost 100 passengers from Cairo.

The passengers will be kept in quarantine and would be allowed to leave for their homes after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had repatriated 43,900 people thus far through 117 special flights, said the spokesperson of national flag carrier on May 17.

According to details, PIA brought back more than 11,000 stranded Pakistanis through 69 special flights between April 1 to May 12, while 32,600 passengers were repatriated through 108 outbound flights.

The spokesperson had said in a statement that the nationals returned home through PIA special flights operated in Saudi Arabia, Canada, Turkey, Japan, Australia, USA, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK).

The national flag-carrier is still continuing special flight operations to bring back more Pakistanis trapped in foreign countries following the suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic.

