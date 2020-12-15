PIA to start flight operation to another Saudi city

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to begin its flight operation to Saudi Arabia’s Abha city to facilitate Pakistanis residing there.

According to official sources, the national airline intends to operate two weekly flights to the Saudi Arabian city from Islamabad and Lahore.

Also Read:Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for outbound passengers

PIA has already approached the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) for permission to operate flights to Abha.

On November 5, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has granted Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) permission to operate flights to and from the kingdom’s Al-Qassim region.

Read: PIA allowed to operate more flights to Saudi Arabia

On being given a go-ahead to operate Al-Qassim flights, the national flag carrier issued its schedule for flights with a first flight to fly to this new station from Multan on November 18.

The PIA will use Airbus 320 for flights on this route.

Comments

comments