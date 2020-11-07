Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for outbound passengers

KARACHI: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued new guidelines for passengers travelling to foreign countries from Saudi Arabia in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The Saudi Arabian aviation authority declared COVID-19 test mandatory for all passengers departing to foreign countries and issued a list of 29 accredited laboratories to issue PCR test certificates.

The authority directed all airlines to follow the guidelines.

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Arabia had allowed international airlines to fly in pilgrims with valid visas which it had earlier suspended due to novel coronavirus spread.

Saudi Arabia had allowed all the airlines to resume flight operations bringing in visitors with a valid visit and Umrah visas in the country. General Authority of Civil Aviation had officially issued a notification to that effect and this applies immediately.

GACA had instructed the airlines to strictly ensure Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) implementation and has categorically stated implementation of Covid-19 SOPs extends to all sorts of travelers flying into the Kingdom.

It may be noted that since the suspension was imposed on flight operations in the country, it’s the first time international airlines are allowed to land in KSA.

