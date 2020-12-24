Speed up transformation of PIA for quality; profitable service, PM directs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired Thursday a session over Pakistan International Airlines performance where his aide on institutional reforms Ishrat Hussain expanded on the transformation model of the flag carrier, ARY News reported.

Advisor to PM on austerity and institutional reforms and former State Bank governor Dr Ishrat Hussain said in his briefing that the transformational reforms will improve the financial status of PIA underscoring that with increasing operations on profitable routes, and improved international service can be ensured.

Present on the occasion, PIA CEO Arshad Malik, too, elaborated on steps considered for improved operations of the national airlines.

The PM directed the huddle to soon discuss the transformation plan with all stakeholders and to expedite the materialization of the strategy to get the airline back in the heyday.

In order to turn the service into a profitable one, we will have to meet global standards of aviation services, PM noted with reference to the past of PIA which he said was very brilliant.

READ: PM, COAS, ISI Chief Meet To Discuss Security Situation Of Pakistan

Separately earlier today, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called Thursday on Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on the security situation on both internal and external fronts of Pakistan.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting where the three of them discussed “professional matters” pertaining to the armed forces of the country.

The official Twitter page of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) tweeted the development earlier today and shared a video of the meeting as well.

