KARACHI: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has decided to operate flights from Turbat to Sharjah to facilitate residents of Turbat, ARY News reported.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national airline will launch Turbat-Sharjah operations from February 6. The national flag carrier will operate flights on this route twice a week.

ATR planes will be used for flight operations between Turbat and Sharjah, the spokesperson said.

On Monday, the national flag-carrier had announced to increase the number of flights between Karachi and Quetta.

The PIA spokesperson had said in a statement that the national flag-carrier will operate four flights in a week between Karachi and Quetta.

The statement also reads that the one-way fare between two destinations will be Rs8,732. The increased flights will start from January 30.

