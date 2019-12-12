PIC attack: Lawyers observe strike in Punjab over arrests

LAHORE: The lawyers on Thursday observing province-wide strike against arrest of their colleagues in the wake of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack, ARY News reported.

The lawyers on the call of Punjab Bar Council observing strike over the arrest of their colleagues, while a joint meeting of the lawyers associations will be held to decide future course of strategy.

The lawyers have decided to protest if their colleagues were not released. It may be noted that more than 30 protesting lawyers, who attacked and vandalized government properties in the PIC, were arrested by the police with the help of CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the Grand Health Alliance has announce to observe three-day mourning. The doctors will perform their duties in the emergency wards wearing black bands.

Read more: Aitzaz Ahsan condemns lawyers’ attack over PIC, terms it shameful act

The medical services remain suspended in PIC’s emergency and outdoor wards, after the vicious attack by the lawyers. The patients have been shifted to other hospitals of the province.

Pakistan People’s Party leader and senior lawyer, Aitzaz Ahsan has denounced the act of lawyers who attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Speaking to ARY News program Eleventh Hour, Aitzaz termed lawyers’ violence a “shameful” act and added that the many lawyers among the protesters who would be contesting elections in January.

