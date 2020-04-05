Pilots, cabin crew quarantined on return from London cleared of Covid-19

KARACHI: Four pilots and cabin crew from the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) London-Karachi flight tested negative for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, reported ARY News.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier said the Sindh health secretary allowed the pilots and cabin crew to go home after their tests for the contagion came out negative.

The pilots and the cabin crew, who operated a London-Karachi flight, were quarantined after they landed at the Karachi airport on Sunday morning, what the Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) said, against the instructions of the Government of Pakistan regarding safety precautions for the airline’s staff.

Taking exception to the incident, the Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) stopped pilots from flying and brought their reservations to the notice of PIA CEO Arshad Malik.

“It has come to our notice that on recently operated “humanitarian flights” safety has been compromised and COVID-19 related SOPs have been ignored,” reads a statement released by PALPA.

The circulation reads that the safety and health of crew members remain an utmost priority and PALPA will not compromise on the safety of its members.

