WATCH: Pilots spot ‘jet pack man’ 3000-feet above LA airport              

In an astonishing moment, two pilots spotted a jet-pack man flying at an altitude of 3000-feet above the Los Angeles Airport and a video of it was later shared on social media.

According to details, two different pilots spotted the person flying with a jet pack, with one of them saying that the man was flying just 30 yards away from his aircraft.

According to reports, the American Airlines pilot spotted the ‘guy in a jetpack’ while approaching LA International Airport.

“Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jetpack,” the pilot said in the audio log. He added that the person was 300 yards away from the left side of the plane, which was flying at an altitude of 3,000-feet.

Another pilot reported seeing the ‘guy in a jetpack’. He reported them to air traffic controllers, who immediately sent out a warning to all other airline crew in Los Angeles.

The sightings were confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI had also taken note of the incident.

The incident was later confirmed after the unidentified flying man was caught on video, soaring nearly 3,000 above the Palos Verdes with a jetpack.

The video was shared on Instagram by Sling Pilot Academy. They wrote it was filmed by a flight instructor on 21 December while flying at approximately 3,000 feet near Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles.

