Pistol, bullets recovered from passenger’s bag at Islamabad airport  

ISLAMABAD: The Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel on Monday recovered a pistol and 26 bullets from the luggage of a passenger at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the passenger was to fly to Karachi via a private airlines flight PA-223 but was stopped for interrogation after the ASF personnel recovered a pistol and the ammunition from his bag.

During initial interrogation, the passenger produced an expired license of the weapon. Later the authorities handed over the man to local police for further legal process and probe into the matter.

Earlier on May 16, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had intercepted a man allegedly trying to enter the premises of Islamabad International Airport along with a pistol and ammunition.

According to the ASF spokesperson, the security personnel at the airport had thoroughly checked a vehicle trying to enter the premises and found a pistol and ammunition from it.

“A 30-bore pistol, magazine, and 21 bullets were recovered from his possession,” he had said adding that the weapon was seized and the suspect was handed over to the ASF initially for investigation and was later shifted to the airport police station for further legal formalities and probe into the matter.

