PTI candidate challenges PK-63 Nowshera by-election results

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mian Muhammad Umar Kakakhel has challenged PK-63 Nowshera by-election results in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Monday.

In his plea, the PTI leader has claimed that the election staff tampered with details of votes cast and their serial numbers and added that two verified copies of Form-46 based on different records were issued instead of one.

1,500 ballot papers alone were found missing at a polling station of PK-63. A total of 1,200 ballot papers were issued at polling station no.41 and 483 votes were cast but instead of 717, 1,317 ballot papers were returned to the returning officer, Kakakhel maintained in his plea.

He said the violation of election rules and mismanagement were reported at 40 per cent of the polling stations.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ikhtiar Wali had won the PK-63 by-polls with 21,122 votes while PTI’s Mian Umar was able to secure 17,023 votes.

