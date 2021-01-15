ISLAMABAD: A private airline’s plane had to land immediately after it took off for Sharjah from Islamabad International Airport following technical fault mid-air, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to sources, the plane developed a technical fault in its hydraulic system soon after the take-off. “The captain of the plane after realizing the issue approached the control tower at the Islamabad airport and sought permission for a technical landing,” they said.

The captain was asked to consume the fuel of the plane mid-air and following the process, it was landed at the airport successfully, they said.

The airport manager while confirming the development said that the aircraft was allowed to land at the airport soon after its take-off owing to a technical fault.

Incidents of the planes making emergency landings at the Islamabad airport have occurred previously for one reason or another.

In November 2020, bad weather forced two Kabul-bound planes from Doha carrying Afghan diplomats to land at Islamabad International Airport.

Read More: Passenger dies as Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

According to details, the planes were carrying 14 people including the staffers and Afghan diplomats, when they were forced to land at the Islamabad airport owing to harsh weather conditions.

Afghan ambassador to Pakistan sought special permission from the immigration officials to take the diplomats along with him. He was allowed to take the diplomats to the embassy after permission from Pakistan’s interior ministry.

They were shifted to the Afghan consulate in the vehicle of the counsel general from the airport.

Comments

comments