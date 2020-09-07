WATCH: Plane’s engine bursts into flames mid-air in US 

In a terrifying moment caught on camera, a plane’s engine burst into flames mid-air soon after the take-off, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

No injuries were reported in the incident which involved an Atlas Air flight carrying over 200 passengers in the United States. The military chartered Boeing 767 took off from Hickman Air Force Base, Honolulu, Hawaii, bound for Guam.

Footage captured by a passenger from inside the plane shows a pitch-black cabin that is sporadically lit up by the raging inferno on the wing.

A second video taken by a Honolulu resident shows the Atlas Air plane flying over the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport three miles away.

Eye-witnesses said that they heard a loud bang and saw flashes of light that may have been a fire in the sky.

Air travel officials later confirmed that the plane experienced mechanical issues with one of its engines.

‘It was actually scary to watch because you’re scared is this plane going to explode? Is it going to go down?’ questioned Rick Bartalini of Kakaako.

Following the incident, Atlas Air released a statement announcing an inspection into the fire’s cause.

‘An Atlas Air passenger flight landed safely at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu following a mechanical issue with one engine. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause.’ wrote Atlas Air after the plane incident.

