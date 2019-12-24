A plane got stuck under a bridge on a highway on India but no damage and casualties are reported.

Feeling perplexed!

Don’t be as it was an abandoned plane and was carried on a truck to be shifted from one place to another when the incident happened.

Watch: Truck carrying abandoned aircraft gets stuck under bridge in #Durgapur in #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/D7JfNq8FYH — TOI Kolkata (@TOIKolkata) December 24, 2019

According to reports in Indian media, chaos prevailed in Durgapur in West Bengal on Tuesday after a truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft was stuck under a bridge in the area.

The incident took place on National Highway-2 in the city.

Read More: Plane gets stuck under bridge, video goes viral

“‘The truck has been stuck here since last night. The officials of India post have reached and talks are underway in the police station,” said a local present at the spot.

It was reported that the aircraft was commissioned in 2007 and was withdrawn from service around last year.

Comments

comments