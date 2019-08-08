Plastic bags to be banned in Sindh by October

KARACHI: Following Islamabad, the Sindh government has announced plans to make the province a plastic bag-free by October 2019, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“There will be a complete ban on making, selling and use of polythene bags from October 01 this year,” said Advisor to CM on environment Murtaza Wahab while launching an awareness campaign in Karachi.

While talking to media Murtaza Wahab said that an awareness campaign has been started by Sindh government against the plastic bags in this regard. He said that almost 50 percent of stormwater drains in Karachi are choked due to plastic bags.

He also urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the Sindh government in making the province plastic-free. He also distributed cloth bags among masses in Clifton, Karachi.

Read More: Single use plastic bags no more in Islamabad from August 14

A video message of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has been released by govt in which he is requesting citizens to support the campaign and help provincial govt save the environment.

“It has been decided that plastic bags won’t be allowed from October 1,” he said in a video message.

Sindh Govt has started an awareness campaign against the use of Plastic Bags for being disastrous to environment. CM Sindh requests citizens to support the campaign & help Sindh Govt save the environment. It has been decided that plastic bags wont be allowed from 1st October pic.twitter.com/3RvFFA4t8o — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) August 8, 2019

Earlier, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said single-use plastic bags are being banned in Islamabad from August 14.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said according to a survey, about two million people in Islamabad use three to four bags daily, which is alarming for the environment.

Comments

comments