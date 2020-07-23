PM Imran terms 2020 ‘year of blue economy’

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the significance of effective use of ocean resources, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday termed 2020 as ’year of blue economy’, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on blue economy, PM Imran said that Pakistan has immense positional in the field but unfortunately former governments had neglected the sector.

Promoting blue economy will create job opportunities, boost tourism and bring investment in the country and renewable energy, he added.

The prime minister said that the government was preparing roadmap for the blue economy. He maintained that shipping policy-2019 will ease business activities and help investors.

The premier said that Gwadar pot will bring prosperity and progress in the country.

Last year in February, underscoring the significance of blue economy and the effective use of ocean resources, President Dr Arif Alvi had said they were vital to Pakistan’s better future.

Addressing a three-day multi-national Maritime Conference in connection with Aman-2019 Exercise in Karachi, he had said the importance of the Indian Ocean had increased manifold due to the presence of regional and foreign naval forces.

“The Indian Ocean is a strategic route for food, energy supplies and maritime transportation,” the president had said.

