ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has on Wednesday conferred its new leadership charge to Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar after the Prime Minister approved the appointment, ARY News reported citing sources.

New Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar joined the air force back in 1986 as fighter pilot and has discharged his duties as head of fighter squadron, an operational airbase and regional air commander.

Babar has been delivering on the post of Deputy Chief of Air Staff.

In pictures: PAF jets take to skies in full dress rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade

Separately today, the PAF fighter jets took part in a full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming Pakistan Day (March 23) parade.

The PAF jets took to the skies, demonstrating various aerobatic skills during the rehearsal.

The Rawalpindi traffic police devised a comprehensive plan for the full-dress rehearsal, according to which the Murree Road from Faizabad to Rawalpindi and Islamabad was closed for traffic.

