PM Imran approves establishment of three more SEZs

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to boost investment and economic activities in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved establishment of three more special economic zones (SEZs) in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the board of approval for the SEZs in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan gave node to establishment of Special Economic Zone Sindh, China-Pakistan Special Economic Zone in Raiwind and National Science and Technology Park in Islamabad.

During the meeting, PM Imran directed to provide utilities, infrastructure and other facilities to the SEZs on priority basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of special economic zones will increase to 20 after the new development.

Read More: Rashakai SEZ to play vital role in progress of KP: PM Imran

Earlier on September 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Rashakai special economic zone (SEZ) project will play an important role in the progress and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing the ceremony of Rashakai SEZ development agreement between Pakistan and Chinese companies in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that the completion of this project will promote ease of doing business in the country and facilitate the local and foreign investors.

He had maintained that the development of Rashakai SEZ will help boost industrialization and create job opportunities in the country.

Comments

comments