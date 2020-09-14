Rashakai SEZ to play vital role in progress of KP: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Rashakai special economic zone (SEZ) project will play an important role in the progress and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Addressing the ceremony of Rashakai SEZ development agreement between Pakistan and Chinese companies in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that the completion of this project will promote ease of doing business in the country and facilitate the local and foreign investors.

He maintained that the development of Rashakai SEZ will help boost industrialization and create job opportunities in the country.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the economic zone, the prime minister said, “The development of this zone and peace in Afghanistan will help develop connectivity to Central Asia that can change the destiny of the region.”

PM Imran said that Uzbek leadership has shown interest in developing a rail track from Afghanistan’s Mazar Shareef to Peshawar and it can trigger a revolution for industrial growth in the country.

He said the mega ML-1 project will also help promote local businesses as it will reduce the traveling time between Karachi and Lahore to just eight hours.

