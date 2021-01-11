ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s office today, ARY News reported on Monday.

The meeting discussed the Machh incident, the Afghan peace process, Indian ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) and regional security matters.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

The civil-military leadership express sorrow over the loss of lives in the Machh incident and vowed to bring the culprits behind the Machh tragedy to justice at all costs.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a five-member ministerial committee aimed at keeping a close eye on law and order situation in the country.

According to details, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad is being tasked to lead the committee, which would also include Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Earlier in the day, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that no organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today as the country fought successfully against the internal and external security challenge.

He announced that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Quetta this week.

Iftikhar detailed that the capabilities of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan have been increased and a special security division was made in Gwadar. Although, we are not fully out of danger, however, the situation is under control, he added.

Iftikhar said that the country has always spotted facts regarding internal and external threats besides timely responding it. Following the efforts, no organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today.

