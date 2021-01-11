RAWALPINDI: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that no organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today as the country fought successfully against the internal and external security challenges, ARY News reported on Monday.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that he is holding the press conference to highlight the latest situation of the country’s security. He said that in 2020, locust invasion and coronavirus pandemic have created difficulties alongside security challenges to the country.

He said that the state, national institutions, armed forces and the nation become united to coup with the challenges. The DG ISPR said that the overall security situation of the country has improved and comprehensive steps were taken to secure borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

The spokesperson to military’s media wing said that on one side, India was continuing violations of the ceasefire line and on the other side, banned outfits were carrying out activities along Eastern border of the country.

Iftikhar said that the country has always spotted facts regarding internal and external threats besides timely responding it. Following the efforts, no organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today.

371,000 operations had been conducted in the last three years under Radd-ul-Fasaad and the armed forces had successfully eliminated the illegal arms and ammunition. The tribal areas are now a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and the rate of the terrorist incident was reduced up to 45 per cent in 2020 as compared to the last year.

“Security institutions have foiled more than 50 per cent of terrorist incidents. In 2013, Karachi was standing at the sixth number in crime index which is now 103.”

He detailed that border-fencing along 2,611-kilometre-long Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed by the mid-2021, whereas, 37 per cent work on border fencing along Pakistan-Iran border so far which will be completed within one year.

Iftikhar said that the number of ceasefire violations (CFVs) by India recorded highest in 2019 up to 3,097 times on eastern border especially the Line of Control (LoC), as well as making a failed act of aggression against Pakistan in February 2019. Pakistan Army had responded to the Indian provocations in a befitting manner. besides showing aggression in February 2019.

The army chief had kept informing the nation regarding the fifth generation or hybrid war, he added.

“Pakistan has successfully fought the war against terrorism during the last 20 years and more than 18,000 terrorists were killed besides eliminating terrorist outfits by carrying out more than 1,200 operations. More than 1,100 Al-Qaeda terrorists have been captured or killed for global peace.”

In a recent development, many evidence against an Indian network came forth through Brussels-based EU DisinfoLab which was being operated by Srivastava Group along with fake non-governmental organisations (NGOs), said DG ISPR, adding that false stories were spread widely to run anti-Pakistan propaganda regarding minorities and women.

While highlighting the terrorist incidents in Pakistan, DG ISPR said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces became victims of terrorism. The enemies of the country are trying to disturb law and order situation in Balochistan.

“Many development projects are underway in both provinces including 199 in Balochistan and 883 projects worth Rs31 million in tribal districts of KP. We have now entered into the build and transfer phases.”

Iftikhar said that the country has tackled the pandemic crisis with an effective strategy and response through the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) despite having limited resources. He also thanked Pakistani media to play an important role in spreading awareness among nationals amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are on the right path and always will be. The writ of the state is everywhere. All major operations in [erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas] FATA have been completed, whereas, the training of police forces in tribal areas have also be completed.”

He announced that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Quetta this week.

Iftikhar detailed that the capabilities of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan have been increased and a special security division was made in Gwadar. Although, we are not fully out of danger, however, the situation is under control, he added.

He said that a dossier had been presented regarding the security threats in Balochistan. The authorities have started further strengthening the security of Balochistan as it is the future of Pakistan.

Pakistan and Iran have always cooperated each other on security matters. He added that some foreign powers are backing Daish to gain ground in Pakistan.

To a question, Iftikhar replied he has always avoided giving political statements, however, he clarified that the allegations being levelled against the armed forces are baseless. He added that the armed forces have performed their duties in a responsible manner and honestly during elections.

He said that armed forces should be dragged into political matters. In case of any suspicions, the concerned institutions should be contacted to resolve the issues, said DG ISPR.

