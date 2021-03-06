PM expresses full confidence in Hafeez Shaikh, directs to continue as minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh on Saturday met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, during the meeting, PM Imran Khan has expressed his full confidence in the finance minister and directed him to continue his work as a minister.

Speaking on the occasion PM lauded the performance of the finance minister. “Hafeez Shaikh played a key role in making Pakistani economic better,” said PM.

After meeting with the premier, the finance minister has decided against resigning from the post.

The ruling party had suffered a setback when its candidate Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a Senate seat from Islamabad to a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Following his defeat, PM Khan had voluntarily announced to take a vote of confidence after Hafeez Sheikh lost his Senate election.

Read More: PM Imran Khan successfully obtains vote of confidence

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan today successfully obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly by securing 178 votes.

Announcing the results, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said 178 members of the house bestowed their trust over PM Imran Khan.

The resolution asking for a vote of confidence from the lawmakers in the lower house of the Parliament was presented by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Comments

comments