PM to announce Rs17 billion development plan for Sialkot tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sialkot tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will announce a special package for the city, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media along with Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz, the special assistant said that PM Khan will reach Sialkot tomorrow on a day-long visit where he will announce a Rs17billion development package for the city.

Sharing details about the projects to be completed under the special package, Usman Dar said clean drinking water among other developmental projects will be completed in the city.

Speaking over Kamyab Jawan Program, Usman Dar said: “Rs15 billion would be distributed among deserving youth in the next six months while Rs2 billion had already been distributed under the scheme.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan during the visit will also launch the newly established private airline, AirSial. PM will also address a special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran last week had approved the issuance of an aviation license to private airline AirSial.

Three Airbus A320-200s of Air Sial — the airline launched by Sialkot’s business community — arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from Phoenix, Arizona, early on Sunday morning via Egypt.

The privately-owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017. It also plans to launch flights to foreign destinations.

