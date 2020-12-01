Web Analytics
PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s third private airline next week

AirSial Sialkot

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sialkot on December 9 to formally launch the newly established private airline, AirSial, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM will also address a special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran also approved the issuance of an aviation license to private airline AirSial.

Three Airbus A320-200s of Air Sial — the airline launched by Sialkot’s business community — arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from Phoenix, Arizona, early on Sunday morning via Egypt.

The privately-owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017. It also plans to launch flights to foreign destinations.

