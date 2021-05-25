PM directs interior minister to visit Sindh over ‘worsening’ law and order situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the interior minister to visit Sindh over the worsening law and order situation in the province, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the security forces to deal with the poor law and order situation in the province.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے گورنر سندہ عمران اسماعیل اور وزیر پلاننگ اسد عمر سے سندہ کی صورتحال پر تفصیلی گفتگو کی، دونوں اکابرین نے وزیراعظم کو سندہ کی انتظامی بدانتظامی اور خصوصاً امن و امان اور بڑھتے ہوئے جرائم پر اپنی شدید تشویش سے آگاہ کیا، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 25, 2021

He further said that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar had met with PM Imran and expressed severe concerns over rising administrative mismanagement and crimes in the province.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the matter said that PM Imran has directed the interior minister to activate Rangers to maintain law and order in the province.

Earlier on April 16, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had written a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in which he urged the provincial government to maintain law and order situation besides ensuring action against the miscreants.

In its letter, Imran Ismail had said that it was the government’s responsibility to provide a safe and peaceful environment to its citizens.

