PM gives Eid gift to 820 families by ensuring helpless prisoners’ release: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given Eid gift to 820 families by ensuring release of the helpless prisoners who were languishing in jails despite completion of their sentence due to nonpayment of fines.

In her tweet, she said the release of such prisoners is in-line with the Islamic injunctions and also indicates the government cares for the helpless segments of the society.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے بے کس اور بے بس قیدیوں کےجرمانے ادا کروا کر 820خاندانوں کو عید کا تحفہ دیا ہے.وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی ہدایت پر قیدیوں کی رہائی حکومتی احساس میں تبدیلی کی علامت ہے۔ محض جرمانہ ادا نہ کرنے کی استطاعت پر قیدیوں کو عقوبت سے نجات دلانا اسلام کے احکامات پر عمل ہے pic.twitter.com/9uWbqGAhNx — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 4, 2019

Last week, President Dr. Arif Alvi on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan granted special remission in sentences of the prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The president announced remission in sentences up to 90 days as per their nature of the crimes while the interior ministry issued a notification in this regard.

